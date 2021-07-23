MPSD set to launch Wildcat Wagon Mobile learning lab

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Meridian Public School District will soon have another resource for parents to use when the Wildcat Wagon Learning Lab comes to a neighborhood near you!

The Wildcat Wagon Mobile Learning Lab was the brainchild of Kelly McVay and Andrea Germany and was given birth through funding from a K-3 Literacy Support Grant from the Mississippi Department of Education.

“Research supports the benefit of summer library programs to minimize summer learning loss. Unfortunately, not all students have equitable access to summer library programs. The mobile learning lab provides equitable access for all students in the Meridian Public School District,” said Kelly McVay, TJ Harris Lower Elementary Principal.

“The library will come to where the students are rather than requiring students to come to the library. Students can check out books, take AR tests, and receive reading support.”

Additionally, the Wildcat Wagon will provide parent and community literacy support services. Parent kits can be checked out for any MPSD student and parents can receive training to support their student’s learning in the home.

For example, if the parent goes to a conference with their child’s teacher and learns the child is struggling with phonics, the parent can go to the Wildcat Wagon and check out a phonics support activity, receive instruction in its use, and take it home to work with their child. This is an exciting opportunity to strengthen the home/school learning connection.

The Wildcat Wagon truly is the product of the Meridian community. The grant provided the impetus to begin the process, but our community partners made it a reality. A huge thank you to Meridian Community College for construction, Custom Creations for the wrap, Meridian Children’s Museum for content integration and lesson plans, and the Meridian Housing Authority for support.

The Wildcat Wagon is an integral piece in building future literacy proficiency for all students in the district through equitable student access, parent support, and community engagement.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.