The memorial service for Mr. Bubba Sparks will be held Monday, July 26, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Mr. Bubba Sparks, 48, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Bubba was born and raised in Alabama and has been a resident of Meridian, Mississippi for the last 20 years. He was a dedicated structural welder with Slay Steel, Inc. for over two decades. His life’s passions were hunting and fishing and he filled every spare moment doing one of the two. He was the glue that held his growing family together. He enjoyed mentoring younger people about hunting, conservation, and life in general. To say he was “one hell of a man” is an understatement and to know him was to love him. Bubba never met a stranger and was always able to brighten a room.

Bubba is survived by his wife of 28 years, Cindy Sparks; his children, Patrisha Sparks Boomer (Jacob), Angel Mays, and J.J. Christian (Breanne); his sister, Connie Sloan (Gerald); grandchildren, Oaklynne, Omir, Jennifer, Owen, Urijah, Matthew, and Rowan; and his nephews, Reed Massengill and Johnny Del Spence.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Frances Sparks.

The family will receive friends on Monday, July 26 from 11:00 until 12:45 prior to the memorial service at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

