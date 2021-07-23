Advertisement

Neshoba County Fair brings major economic boost to surrounding communities

Fair returns after one year hiatus(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PHILADELPHA, Miss. (WTOK) -

After a one-year hiatus, Mississippi’s giant house party is back--and that’s great news for the local economy.

The Neshoba County Fair officially opened its gates today and over the next eight days, around 75-thousand people are expected to converge on the fairgrounds.

Many fairgoers come from all parts of the country, spending their money in Neshoba County, giving a huge lift to the local economy.

”The food that’s bought and the re-working and the rebuilding of the fair cabins is just the beginning,” said David Vowell, President of the Community & Development Partnership of Neshoba County. “The furnishings, whether they be the refrigerators, stoves or the fair cabins. Then you have the big influx the week before and during the fair of food and gas purchases and folks coming in. Everybody knows December is a good tax month but July scares December every time.”

The Neshoba County fair, which runs through next Friday, expects to generate an estimated $300,000 to $400,000 into the economy.

