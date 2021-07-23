Advertisement

Occasional heavy rain on Friday, then drying continues

Finally! Some drying is on the way. It will arrive this weekend. First, we've gotta get through...
Finally! Some drying is on the way. It will arrive this weekend. First, we've gotta get through a rainy, stormy Friday.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Our pattern shift toward a drier weather period is in progress, but there’s a new hiccup in the pattern shift that may slow the progress initially. It’s brief, but it has prompted an increase in the rain chance for Friday, then we’ll smooth things out this weekend toward that drier period next week.

So what is this hiccup? The hot high pressure ridge that has been baking the Western U.S. is expanding eastward. A fast-moving low pressure wave will track southward through our area on Friday down the eastern edge of the expanding high pressure ridge. That low pressure wave, tracking over a warm and humid environment, will increase the showers and thunderstorms for Friday. Then they gradual drying will resume on Saturday and Sunday with just isolated or spotty showers or thunderstorms and little more otherwise.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening, any leftover showers and thunderstorms will gradually fade to an end. Tonight will be partly cloudy otherwise. The low temperature will be near 74 degrees. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms can be heavy. The high temperature will be near 93 degrees.

The Weekend & Beyond

Showers will be fewer over the weekend, and most areas will likely stay dry. That doesn’t mean we can’t get some rain, however. That’s especially true on Saturday. Showers will be fewer still next Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures will climb to the mid-to-upper 90s from the weekend through at least next Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian City Council Meeting
Council meets in front of a packed City Hall auditorium
One man left paralyzed, and two suspects in custody after a shooting on July 16th.
One man paralyzed after shooting
Interesting moments at a court hearing this morning involving a man accused of ambushing and...
Man accused of shooting local judge in court
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, flashes a peace sign as he leaves the...
‘I’m frustrated’: Dobbs apologizes after labeling those spreading COVID falsehoods ‘anti-science Nazis’
15-year-old Alexia Kira Henry of Decatur, MS
CANCELED: Endangered Missing Child Alert: Alexia Kira Henry