Occasional heavy rain on Friday, then drying continues

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Our pattern shift toward a drier weather period is in progress, but there’s a new hiccup in the pattern shift that may slow the progress initially. It’s brief, but it has prompted an increase in the rain chance for Friday, then we’ll smooth things out this weekend toward that drier period next week.

So what is this hiccup? The hot high pressure ridge that has been baking the Western U.S. is expanding eastward. A fast-moving low pressure wave will track southward through our area on Friday down the eastern edge of the expanding high pressure ridge. That low pressure wave, tracking over a warm and humid environment, will increase the showers and thunderstorms for Friday. Then they gradual drying will resume on Saturday and Sunday with just isolated or spotty showers or thunderstorms and little more otherwise.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening, any leftover showers and thunderstorms will gradually fade to an end. Tonight will be partly cloudy otherwise. The low temperature will be near 74 degrees. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms can be heavy. The high temperature will be near 93 degrees.

The Weekend & Beyond

Showers will be fewer over the weekend, and most areas will likely stay dry. That doesn’t mean we can’t get some rain, however. That’s especially true on Saturday. Showers will be fewer still next Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures will climb to the mid-to-upper 90s from the weekend through at least next Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.