City of York hosts health fair

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of York partnered with Hill Hospital of Sumter County and the Sumter County Board of Education to put on a health fair.

It took place in conjunction with a summer basketball camp, and organizers say it was the perfect way to get the word out about the vaccine, as well as the vaccines themselves.

“As our shirts say, ‘This is Our Shot.’ This is our time to get ready for the delta variant. So, it’s very important for them to be here. We want to get shots in arms, we want to get tested, we want to be on top of this COVID-19.,” said Organizer Carolyn Gosa.

In addition to vaccines, the fair also provided free health screenings and testing.

