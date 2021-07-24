Advertisement

City of York hosts health fair

York Alabama
York Alabama(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of York partnered with Hill Hospital of Sumter County and the Sumter County Board of Education to put on a health fair.

It took place in conjunction with a summer basketball camp, and organizers say it was the perfect way to get the word out about the vaccine, as well as the vaccines themselves.

“As our shirts say, ‘This is Our Shot.’ This is our time to get ready for the delta variant. So, it’s very important for them to be here. We want to get shots in arms, we want to get tested, we want to be on top of this COVID-19.,” said Organizer Carolyn Gosa.

In addition to vaccines, the fair also provided free health screenings and testing.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man left paralyzed, and two suspects in custody after a shooting on July 16th.
One man paralyzed after shooting
Lauderdale County School Board District
LCSD says mask wearing will be a parental decision
LEMA is partnering with Rush Health Systems to get temporary pop-up vaccination sites across...
COVID-19 cases spike in Lauderdale county
MPD said they are seeing a steady increase in youth related shootings, guns and physical...
Youth violence increases in Meridian
An officer stands in a rainstorm during a funeral procession to honor a 100-year-old World War...
Officer stands in rain to honor veteran

Latest News

Hot weather for the weekend
HOT weather in store for the weekend
DYW Program in Meridian
Preliminary winners announced for Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi 2022
MHS Wildcat Wagon
MPSD set to launch Wildcat Wagon Mobile learning lab
Hardee's
Hardee’s giving back to veterans next week