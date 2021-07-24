Dangerous heat in store for the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Heat indices will reach into the triple digits for Saturday afternoon and evening. With temperatures rising into the mid-to-upper 90′s, “Feels Like” temperatures could rise as high as 110° this weekend. As a result of the dangerous heat, a Heat Advisory is in place for the following counties for the WTOK viewing area: Neshoba, Kemper, Leake, Scott, Newton, Lauderdale, Smith, Jasper, and Clarke counties.

Dangerous heat will remain for Sunday and into the early part of the work week as well. Make sure to take actions to protect yourself from Heat Exhaustion by taking breaks, drinking plenty of water, finding shade if working outside, and limit outdoor time during peak heating hours.

