HOT weather in store for the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Saturday will see highs in the mid 90′s with partly cloudy skies but expect scattered showers and storms to develop for the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will drop into the mid 70′s for overnight into Sunday. Sunday will still see those partly cloudy skies with rain chances for the afternoon, but coverage will be slightly less than Saturday. This will mark the start of a drying pattern that will be noticeable starting Monday, with rain chances plateauing at 20% through Thursday. High temperatures will be more of a concern through next week as “Feels Like” temperatures could reach into the triple digits next week.

