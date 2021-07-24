Advertisement

Neshoba County Fair kicks off day two

Celebrating 132 years of operation
The Neshoba County Fair kicked off day 2 of their eight-day event full of fun for the whole family.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba County Fair has been the place where thousands of people celebrated Mississippi’s giant house party for more than a century.

The Neshoba County Fair kicked off day 2 of their eight-day event full of fun for the whole family. The event had several farmer markets selling homegrown vegetables and produce in the livestock show arena.

Organizers of the fair said this fair has been around for 132 years and are glad to celebrate it once again after being canceled last year due to COVID.

“We only been shut down twice due to World War 2 and as a year because of COVID. People are anxious to get out at this time to come to the fair. They want to renew old acquaintances and make new ones. We had a good turnout. I witness over the years when we get a rain shower anywhere in the area, our crowds drop off. We had showers Thursday, yesterday, and it did not have any effect on the crowd. We had tremendous crowds Thursday night and last night,” said the fair manager Douglas Johnson.

The event also has arts and crafts, harness racing, a carnival midway, nightly entertainment, petting zoos, a rodeo, and much more.

