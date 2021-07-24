Advertisement

Preliminary winners announced for Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi 2022

DYW Program in Meridian
DYW Program in Meridian(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi program continued Friday night at the Evangel Temple with Night 2 of preliminary competition.

The Diamond group competed in self-expression and fitness, while the Sapphires group competed in talent. Preliminary awards were given out at the end of tonight’s show for scholastic, self-expression, talent and fitness. Each preliminary recipient received a $400 cash scholarship.

Talent Preliminary Winners:

- Lauderdale County’s Maggie Triplett

- Pearl River County’s Presley Bauer

- Wayne County’s Karolina Heathcock

- Jones County’s Neely Robertson

Fitness Preliminary Winners

- Marion County’s Julia Johnson

- Pascagoula’s Katherine Herring

- Greene County’s Taylor Garretson

- Forrest County’s Christina Danford

Self-Expression Preliminary Winners:

- West Jackson County’s Hallie Grace Everett

- Greene County’s Taylor Garretson

- Petal’s Sarah High

- Desoto County’s Hannah Grace Crain

Scholastic Preliminary Winners:

- Petal’s Sarah High

- Forrest County’s Christina Danford

- Starkville’s Emmy Moyen

- Madison County’s Advikaa Anand

