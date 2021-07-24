Preliminary winners announced for Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi 2022
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi program continued Friday night at the Evangel Temple with Night 2 of preliminary competition.
The Diamond group competed in self-expression and fitness, while the Sapphires group competed in talent. Preliminary awards were given out at the end of tonight’s show for scholastic, self-expression, talent and fitness. Each preliminary recipient received a $400 cash scholarship.
Talent Preliminary Winners:
- Lauderdale County’s Maggie Triplett
- Pearl River County’s Presley Bauer
- Wayne County’s Karolina Heathcock
- Jones County’s Neely Robertson
Fitness Preliminary Winners
- Marion County’s Julia Johnson
- Pascagoula’s Katherine Herring
- Greene County’s Taylor Garretson
- Forrest County’s Christina Danford
Self-Expression Preliminary Winners:
- West Jackson County’s Hallie Grace Everett
- Greene County’s Taylor Garretson
- Petal’s Sarah High
- Desoto County’s Hannah Grace Crain
Scholastic Preliminary Winners:
- Petal’s Sarah High
- Forrest County’s Christina Danford
- Starkville’s Emmy Moyen
- Madison County’s Advikaa Anand
