Preliminary winners announced for Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi 2022

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi program continued Friday night at the Evangel Temple with Night 2 of preliminary competition.

The Diamond group competed in self-expression and fitness, while the Sapphires group competed in talent. Preliminary awards were given out at the end of tonight’s show for scholastic, self-expression, talent and fitness. Each preliminary recipient received a $400 cash scholarship.

Talent Preliminary Winners:

- Lauderdale County’s Maggie Triplett

- Pearl River County’s Presley Bauer

- Wayne County’s Karolina Heathcock

- Jones County’s Neely Robertson

Fitness Preliminary Winners

- Marion County’s Julia Johnson

- Pascagoula’s Katherine Herring

- Greene County’s Taylor Garretson

- Forrest County’s Christina Danford

Self-Expression Preliminary Winners:

- West Jackson County’s Hallie Grace Everett

- Greene County’s Taylor Garretson

- Petal’s Sarah High

- Desoto County’s Hannah Grace Crain

Scholastic Preliminary Winners:

- Petal’s Sarah High

- Forrest County’s Christina Danford

- Starkville’s Emmy Moyen

- Madison County’s Advikaa Anand

