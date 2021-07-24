Rose Hill issues Boil Water Notice

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Rose Hill Water Association has issued a Boil Water Notice due to a loss of pressure following a repair on the main water line.

The service area affected is from County Road 31, County Road 20, Highway 503 service area and all adjoining roads, as well as anyone who may have lost pressure Saturday, July 24th.

A update will be sent out when the boil water notice is lifted.

