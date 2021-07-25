Coatopa woman dead after single car crash

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Coatopa woman died after a single-car crash on Marengo County 57, approximately 10 miles west of Demopolis, around 2:50 a.m. Saturday.

Amber Rose Killings, 28, was fatally injured when the 2012 Ford Fusion in which she was a passenger, left the roadway and struck several trees.

Killings was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was injured and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

