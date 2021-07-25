Advertisement

DYW of Mississippi 2022 concludes Saturday night

Christina Danford named DYW of MS 2022
Christina Danford named DYW of MS 2022(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 2:19 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi program wrapped up Saturday night at The Evangel Temple. 29 participants were narrowed down to 10 finalists at the beginning of Saturday’s Finals. The Top 10, then competed again in Self-Expression, Talent, and Fitness.

Top 10 Finalists

- Jones County’s Neeley Robertson

- Pearl River County’s Presley Bauer

- Desoto County’s Hannah Grace Crain

- Petal’s Sarah High

- Forrest County’s Christina Danford

- Pascagoula’s Katherine Herring

- West Jackson County’s Hallie Grace Everett

- Wayne County’s Karolina Heathcock

- Starkville’s Emmy Moyen

- Madison County’s Advikaa Anand

- Be Your Best Self Essay Winner: Neshoba County’s Faith Shumaker

- Spirit of DYW Winner: Choctaw County’s Kiersen Easley

- Overall Scholastic Winner: Clinton’s Abigail Vargheese

- Overall Talent Winner: Forrest County’s Christina Danford

- Overall Self-Expression Winner: Marion County’s Chelsea Sullivan

- Overall Fitness Winner: Pearl River County’s Presley Bauer

- 3rd Alternate: Petal’s Sarah High

- 2nd Alternate: Jones County’s Neeley Robertson

- 1st Alternate: Pearl River County’s Presley Bauer

- Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi 2022: Forrest County’s Christina Danford

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A retired army veteran was found dead Saturday morning on Mosby Road in Meridian.
Retired army veteran found dead in Meridian
A Dallas resident came down with the dangerous infectious disease after visiting Nigeria....
CDC monitors more than 200 people for potential exposure to monkeypox, reports say
Police responded to a call of a black male robbing the Exxon on Airport Blvd.
Man robs local gas station
Macy the Yorkie turns around and confronts the coyote, protecting the 10-year-old girl,...
Yorkie saves child from coyote attack
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 23, 2021

Latest News

Hot
Heat safety tips
Coatopa woman dead after single car crash
Police responded to a call of a black male robbing the Exxon on Airport Blvd.
Man robs local gas station
A retired army veteran was found dead Saturday morning on Mosby Road in Meridian.
Retired army veteran found dead in Meridian