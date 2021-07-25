Fratenity stops in Meridian during cross country cycling journey

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Journey of Hope South team stopped in Meridian on July 25th as part of their 59-day, 3,600-mile cross-country journey from Santa Barbara, CA to Washington D.C.

The team consists of collegiate members of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity from across the nation. They arrived at Meridian Community College and had a sponsored dinner at Campus Church Chapel, a Journey of Hope sponsor since 2010.

Journey of Hope, organized by The Ability Experience, is a cycling trip that raises awareness and support for people with disabilities.

This group of 20 cyclists and six crew members is one of two Journey of Hope teams.

The team is dedicating their summer to reconnecting with people with disabilities through grant funding and community engagement.

The team will average 75-miles per day on their journey from Santa Barbara to Washington, D.C.

The team said friendship visits along the route will allow them the opportunities to engage and develop friendships with the community members for whom they are riding.

The two Journey of Hope teams will raise more than $400,000 and share a message of acceptance and inclusion for people with disabilities across the nation.

The Ability Experience has raised over $20 million in its 44-year history.

The team is set to leave for Tuscaloosa, AL Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.