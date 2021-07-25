Advertisement

Heat safety tips

Hot
Hot(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dangerous heat is ravaging on East Mississippi and West Alabama as we near the peak of summer.

Heat indices are expected to reach into the triple digits for Sunday and the beginning of the week. Director of the Lauderdale County EMA, Odie Barrett, has some simple steps to help keep us safe in the heat.

“Your sports drinks, you don’t want to drink too much of those. You want to alternate between a sports drink and water. Too much sports drinks will get you in just as much trouble as not drinking water at all before you get out in the heat.”

Barrett also stresses the importance of taking plenty of breaks if you have to be outside in the heat.

