Local church prepares kids for ‘Back to School’

By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local church is helping kids in the community prepare for going back to school.

Love City Fellowship Church hosted their 2nd annual “Preparing for success”, a school supply giveaway.

Kids were excited as they were handed book bags filled with notebooks, loose-leaf paper, pencils, and more.

Love City handed out 300 hundred bookbags for free to families in need.

“We were hoping that this would be an opportunity first for us to serve and help families who might need a little assistance with bookbags and school supplies. They definitely appreciate it and we appreciate them for coming out and being a part of the event. It’s just what we do. We are here to serve, and we hope that it will be a blessing,” said Love City Team Member, Tiffany Hubbard.

“I feel good because I have a new bag and it broke a lot. So, I really love to get a new bookbag. This is a pretty book bag and I love it. It’s a lot prettier than my other book bag,” said Participant, Lauryn Dean.

Love City said if they can be a blessing to one child, they’ve done their part.

