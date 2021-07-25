Advertisement

Man robs local gas station

Police responded to a call of a black male robbing the Exxon on Airport Blvd.
Police responded to a call of a black male robbing the Exxon on Airport Blvd.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Police responded to a call of a black male robbing the Exxon gas station on Airport Blvd around 8:15 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the male acted as if he’s buying items. The suspect then proceeded to go behind the counter and steal the clerk’s gun.

Police said the suspect let off several shots and was gone by the time investigators arrived at the scene. Police said no one was injured.

The robbery is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dallas resident came down with the dangerous infectious disease after visiting Nigeria....
CDC monitors more than 200 people for potential exposure to monkeypox, reports say
Macy the Yorkie turns around and confronts the coyote, protecting the 10-year-old girl,...
Yorkie saves child from coyote attack
Lauderdale County School Board District
LCSD says mask wearing will be a parental decision
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 23, 2021
MHS Wildcat Wagon
MPSD set to launch Wildcat Wagon Mobile learning lab

Latest News

Coatopa woman dead after single car crash
A retired army veteran was found dead Saturday morning on Mosby Road in Meridian.
Retired army veteran found dead in Meridian
Love City Fellowship Church handed out 300 hundred bookbags for free to families in need.
Local church prepares kids for ‘Back to School’
Boil water advisory issued
Rose Hill issues Boil Water Notice