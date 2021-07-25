Man robs local gas station

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Police responded to a call of a black male robbing the Exxon gas station on Airport Blvd around 8:15 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the male acted as if he’s buying items. The suspect then proceeded to go behind the counter and steal the clerk’s gun.

Police said the suspect let off several shots and was gone by the time investigators arrived at the scene. Police said no one was injured.

The robbery is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.