Nicholas Dunlap wins U.S. Junior Amateur Championship

(WMC Action News 5)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PINEHURST, N.C. (WTOK) -Nicholas Dunlap won the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship, beating Chen Trolio in the 3 and 2 of the 36-hole final at the Country Club of North Carolina.

The Huntsville, Alabama native won three straight to take the lead before beating Trolio with a par win.

With this win, Dunlap earns a spot next year in the U.S. Open at The Country Club in Massachusetts.

This win adds to Dunlap’s already stellar career as he recently won the Polo Junior Golf Classic. He also was a medalist in a U.S. Amateur qualifier and was a runner-up in the Junior PGA Championship in Kentucky.

Dunlap looks to be at the U.S. Open and is also a future Crimson Tide as the 17-year-old committed to Alabama to further his golfing career.

