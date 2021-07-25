Advertisement

Retired army veteran found dead in Meridian

By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A retired army veteran was found dead Saturday morning on Mosby Road in Meridian.

Police responded to a call about a driver being slumped over in an illegally parked car on Mosby Road, between the CEFCO gas station and Village Apartments, on Highway 19 around 6:30 a.m. on July 24th.

When they arrived at the scene, police said they found retired Army Veteran, Nathan Carter, with a gunshot wound to the right side of his chest.

Police said Carter lives on the NAS base in Meridian and it’s unclear how he ended up on Mosby Road.

Police said if you have any information on Carter’s last whereabouts, contact the Meridian Police Department immediately.

