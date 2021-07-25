Advertisement

Scorching temperatures remain for the beginning of the work week

Heat Indices could reach into the triple digits for Sunday
Scorching weather
Scorching weather(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dangerous heat with heat indices in the triple digits continues to plague East Mississippi and West Alabama through the weekend. Sunday is shaping up to be another scorching day with highs in the mid-to-upper 90′s. Isolated storms are possible for the evening, but most of us will stay dry. We will keep the heat through the beginning of the work week and into Wednesday with highs climbing into the mid 90′s each day. Rain chances start to creep back up by Tuesday, but temperatures will take until next weekend to drop down back into the low 90′s.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dallas resident came down with the dangerous infectious disease after visiting Nigeria....
CDC monitors more than 200 people for potential exposure to monkeypox, reports say
Macy the Yorkie turns around and confronts the coyote, protecting the 10-year-old girl,...
Yorkie saves child from coyote attack
Lauderdale County School Board District
LCSD says mask wearing will be a parental decision
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 23, 2021
MHS Wildcat Wagon
MPSD set to launch Wildcat Wagon Mobile learning lab

Latest News

Dangerous heat
Dangerous heat in store for the weekend
Weather - July 23, 2021
Weather - July 23, 2021
Hot weather for the weekend
HOT weather in store for the weekend
Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - July 23rd, 2021
Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - July 23rd, 2021