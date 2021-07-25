Scorching temperatures remain for the beginning of the work week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dangerous heat with heat indices in the triple digits continues to plague East Mississippi and West Alabama through the weekend. Sunday is shaping up to be another scorching day with highs in the mid-to-upper 90′s. Isolated storms are possible for the evening, but most of us will stay dry. We will keep the heat through the beginning of the work week and into Wednesday with highs climbing into the mid 90′s each day. Rain chances start to creep back up by Tuesday, but temperatures will take until next weekend to drop down back into the low 90′s.

