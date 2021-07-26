Advertisement

2021 Alabama homecoming, football recognition and celebration schedule announced

Homecoming set for October 23 vs. Tennessee
Strength in numbers couldn't help Tennessee last week against Alabama, but can they right the...
Strength in numbers couldn't help Tennessee last week against Alabama, but can they right the ship against Mizzou? (Source: Alabama Athletics Communications)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Set your calendars for the 2021 Alabama football home slate including Homecoming, award recognitions, team championship reunions and championship ring presentations.

A game-by-game schedule of events is listed below. Single-game tickets are currently available and on sale through the Alabama Ticket Office and can be purchased online or by calling 205-348-BAMA (2262).

September 11 vs. Mercer

  • 1981 SEC Championship Team Recognition
  • Bryant Alumni-Athlete Award

September 25 vs. Southern Miss

  • Academic All-Americans

October 2 vs. Ole Miss

  • 1961 National Championship Team Recognition
  • Gymnastics SEC Championship Ring Presentation

October 23 vs. Tennessee

  • Homecoming
  • 1971 SEC Championship Team Recognition
  • Softball SEC Championship Ring Presentation

November 6 vs. LSU

  • 2011 National Championship Team Recognition
  • Men’s Basketball SEC Championship Ring Presentation
  • NCAA Individual National Champions Recognition

November 13 vs. New Mexico State

  • 2021 Alabama Olympians Recognition

November 20 vs. Arkansas

  • Senior Day
  • Bryant Society Recognition

Fall camp is scheduled to start Friday, August 6, and will include 23 practices and a pair of closed scrimmages. There will be no Fan Day.

The 2021 season begins in Atlanta for the Crimson Tide where it will take on Miami in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game on Saturday, September 4 inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game is schedule to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT.

