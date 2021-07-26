Advertisement

ADPH: More than 572K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus(AP)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 11,483 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alabama. The state says 9,163 of those deaths are confirmed to be from coronavirus, while 2,320 are probable.

The ADPH reports there have been 572,070 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama - 438,563 being confirmed and 133,507 being probable. There have been 2,745,277 diagnostic tests conducted and 149,344 antibody tests. These numbers are as of July 26.

In the last 14 days, 115,200 people have been tested and 14,221 positive cases have been reported.

The health department is no longer reporting presumed recoveries in Alabama. This is the statement from ADPH:

The goal in data presentation is to provide the most accurate reflection of the pandemic’s effect on the population. As part of this visualization, a number of categories were used, including defining parameters for presumed recoveries.

Early in the pandemic, persons were presumed to have recovered from COVID-19 if they had not died more than a month after their illness onset or test date. With more recent developments in this pandemic, this estimate is less accurate. A small percentage of persons may become reinfected; and such persons could be counted twice. Additionally, some people experience a variety of post-COVID conditions more than a month after initial infection, even if they were asymptomatic. Thus, it may not be appropriate to classify persons with persistent or late onset symptoms as recovered. Post-COVID conditions are not reportable to public health at this time, so ADPH does not have data for these patients.

As the category, presumed recoveries, is not reflective of current information, ADPH will remove this category from the dashboard effective 05/27/21. Additional information may be provided in the future as we gather more data on this pandemic.

As of July 25, there are currently 870 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Alabama began administering the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 15 and the Moderna vaccine shortly followed. A single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine was approved by the FDA Feb. 27. As of July 21, there have been 3,376,543 vaccines administered.

Below you will find WBRC’s new interactive mapping tool that allows you to see vaccination and COVID-19 case numbers in your area, around the state and around the country.

Below, you’ll find a dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health. You can also view the dashboard by clicking here. You can learn more about Alabama’s administered vaccines by clicking here.

The map below, provided by the Alabama Department of Public Health, is a risk indicator for each county in the state. You can also view more of these details by clicking here.

