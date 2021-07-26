MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippians with disabilities will have the opportunity to win a grand prize in August.

August is ABLE to Save Month and the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services is starting a contest next month.

“Through our agency, we’re really working across the state to raise awareness because it is a great opportunity for individuals with disabilities to save for the future,” said Chris Howard, the executive director of MDRS.

The first 20 people to open a Mississippi ABLE Account in August will win a $100 deposit into their account. At the end of the month, a grand prize winner of $500 will be announced.

“So it’s a great opportunity again for individuals to save for the future, and not be concerned about the tax implications and also possibly losing their public benefits,” Howard said.

For more information on the contest, click here.

