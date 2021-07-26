Advertisement

Biden: COVID long-haulers may qualify for disability

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden said Monday that people dealing with the long-term effects of COVID-19 will have access to disability protections.

The president announced the initiative at the White House as he marked the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“Many Americans who seemingly recovered from the virus still face lingering challenges, like breathing problems, brain fog, chronic pain and fatigue,” Biden said. “These conditions can sometimes rise to the level of a disability.”

Biden says the initiative is the first of its kind.

He said he’s bringing federal agencies together to ensure that people who had the virus will know their rights and available resources as they navigate work, school and the medical system.

People with “long COVID” can have a wide range of new, returning or ongoing health problems four or more weeks after being infected with the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC said on its website that people who do not have symptoms in the days after they were infected can still have post-COVID conditions. Experts are continuing work to learn more about COVID long-haulers, the short- and long-term health effects associated with virus, who gets them and why.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A retired army veteran was found dead Saturday morning on Mosby Road in Meridian.
Retired army veteran found dead in Meridian
Police responded to a call of a black male robbing the Exxon on Airport Blvd.
Man robs local gas station
Christina Danford named DYW of MS 2022
Forrest County’s Christina Danford named DYW of Mississippi 2022
Coatopa woman dead after single car crash
Body found floating in private pond on Pine Springs Rd.
Body found in pond in Lauderdale Co.

Latest News

NYC Mayor de Blasio requires all city employees to be vaccinated or get tested once a week for...
NYC to require vaccines or weekly testing for city workers
FILE - This photo from Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 shows Inaugural Committee chairman Tom Barrack...
Trump inaugural chair: I’m ’100% innocent’ in lobbying case
A Denver Water crew works to replace a lead water service line installed in 1927 with a new...
Infrastructure talks hit snags as Senate time pressure rises
Mississippi State’s 2021 baseball national championship trophy will hit the road for a tour of...
Mississippi State’s national championship trophy is going on tour