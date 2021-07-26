Body found in pond in Lauderdale Co.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A death investigation is underway in Lauderdale County after a body was found around 11:30 Sunday night in a private pond.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie said someone reported what appeared to be a human body floating in a small pond in the 7900 block of Pine Springs Rd.

“Deputies responded and an adult male was discovered floating in the pond. First responders were able to recover the body and turn it over to the coroner for an autopsy,” Sollie said.

Sollie identified the person found as Edwin Edmonds, 44. “We do know that his pickup truck was parked at this residence for approximately 48 hours prior to the discovery of him in the pond,” Sollie explained.



Investigators are now tracking down people who are familiar with Edmonds. They’re trying to figure out exactly how he ended up dead in the pond.



“Our investigators are trying to develop a timeline as to who all saw Mr. Edmonds over the last 48 hours,” Sollie said. “We are interviewing as many people as we can to determine a timeline concerning when he might have gone missing.”



Edmonds was arrested in early June by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department after he led deputies on a 20 minute car chase. He was recently released from jail.



“The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, working with the coroner’s office, will be working come up with an answer to a lot of questions,” Sollie said.



Investigators are waiting on the autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. At this point, they’re not ruling out anything surrounding Edmonds’ death.

