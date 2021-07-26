Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report July 26, 2021

Daily Docket 6
Daily Docket 6
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
TINA D DARLING19791815 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
LARRY HOOKER JR19582211 23RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
ANGELA OZBORN1969940 BELLEVUE PL APT 211 JACKSON, MSDUI OTHER
KAITLYN ALLGOOD19971168 LITTLE ROCK RD LITTLE ROCK, MSPOSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DAVID L MATTHEWS19882923 12TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
JESSE WILLIAMS19792814 10TH ST MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
MELISSA ROSE19854120 9TH ST APT 1304 MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
CHRISTOPHER HOLLIMAN19727921 COUNTY ROAD 514 MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
WILLIAM JACKSON1984318 CYRIL RD LISMAN, ALDISORDERLY CONDUCT
TIMOTHY L JORDAN19912808 25TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 23, 2021, at 6:00 AM to July 26, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 11:44 AM on July 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Tommy Webb Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 3:59 AM on July 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of 71st Place. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 10:11 PM on July 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4400 block of 35th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 10:20 AM on July 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3500 block of 32nd Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 4:09 PM on July 25, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2100 block of 24th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
At 5:46 PM on July 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 300 block of 53rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 4:36 PM on July 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Highway 19 North. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 5:48 AM on July 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Mosby Road. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

