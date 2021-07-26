City of Meridian Arrest Report July 26, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 11:44 AM on July 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Tommy Webb Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 3:59 AM on July 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of 71st Place. The vehicle has been recovered.

At 10:11 PM on July 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4400 block of 35th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 10:20 AM on July 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3500 block of 32nd Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 4:09 PM on July 25, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2100 block of 24th Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Residential Burglary

At 5:46 PM on July 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 300 block of 53rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 4:36 PM on July 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Highway 19 North. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 5:48 AM on July 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Mosby Road. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.