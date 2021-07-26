City of Meridian Arrest Report July 26, 2021
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|TINA D DARLING
|1979
|1815 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|LARRY HOOKER JR
|1958
|2211 23RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|ANGELA OZBORN
|1969
|940 BELLEVUE PL APT 211 JACKSON, MS
|DUI OTHER
|KAITLYN ALLGOOD
|1997
|1168 LITTLE ROCK RD LITTLE ROCK, MS
|POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|DAVID L MATTHEWS
|1988
|2923 12TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|JESSE WILLIAMS
|1979
|2814 10TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|MELISSA ROSE
|1985
|4120 9TH ST APT 1304 MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|CHRISTOPHER HOLLIMAN
|1972
|7921 COUNTY ROAD 514 MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|WILLIAM JACKSON
|1984
|318 CYRIL RD LISMAN, AL
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|TIMOTHY L JORDAN
|1991
|2808 25TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 23, 2021, at 6:00 AM to July 26, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 11:44 AM on July 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Tommy Webb Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 3:59 AM on July 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of 71st Place. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 10:11 PM on July 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4400 block of 35th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 10:20 AM on July 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3500 block of 32nd Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 4:09 PM on July 25, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2100 block of 24th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
At 5:46 PM on July 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 300 block of 53rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 4:36 PM on July 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Highway 19 North. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 5:48 AM on July 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Mosby Road. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.