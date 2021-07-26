Advertisement

Crimenet 07_26_21

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Ben Albert Chisolm.

Chisolm is a 28-year-old Black male who stands approximately 6′2″ in height, weighing 260 pounds.

He is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he was originally convicted of the crime of possession of methamphetamine.

If you know where Chisolm can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

