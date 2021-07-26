Detectives investigate triple homicide in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WLBT) - Detectives are investigating a triple shooting that happened late Saturday night in Tupelo.

According to WTVA, police found out about the shooting late Saturday night, which occurred on Maynard Drive.

The victims were identified as Jessica Pannell, 21, Norahs Coleman, 21, and Robben Wilson, 22.

Pannell and Wilson died at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, and Coleman died on the scene.

