Detectives investigate triple homicide in Tupelo

According to WTVA, police found out about the shooting late Saturday night. which occurred on Maynard Drive.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TUPELO, Miss. (WLBT) - Detectives are investigating a triple shooting that happened late Saturday night in Tupelo.

According to WTVA, police found out about the shooting late Saturday night, which occurred on Maynard Drive.

The victims were identified as Jessica Pannell, 21, Norahs Coleman, 21, and Robben Wilson, 22.

Pannell and Wilson died at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, and Coleman died on the scene.

