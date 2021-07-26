Hardee’s gives free breakfast to veterans

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A popular fast-food chain in Meridian gave back to local veterans Monday.

Hardee’s on Frontage Road offered free breakfast to the first 50 veterans that came between eight and ten o’clock. The veterans were able to choose between a sausage or bacon platter without having to worry about payment.

Hardees continued to honor the deal until 10 o’clock even after the first 50 veterans were served.

Hardee’s District Manager Ron Mason said it’s important to give back to the community and to the people that fought for our country.

“My dad and grandfather were veterans. So it’s very near to my heart to know the things that they did and sacrificed. Even one of my uncles died and gave his life. So it’s a very big deal to me and it’s important that we never forget those people that gave everything for us,” Mason said.

Hardee’s is also helping veterans in West Alabama. The restaurant is sponsoring the Veteran’s Rodeo in Butler. The rodeo in Butler is July 30th and 31st. Hardee’s is also a sponsor of the Ralph Morgan Rodeo in Lauderdale August 6th and 7th.

