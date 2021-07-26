Funeral services for James Artis Mosley, 76, of Lusk Community will be Monday, July 26, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at the Lusk Assembly of God with Rev. Fred Wiley,

Rev. Johnathon Johnson, and Rev. Doug Stevens officiating. Burial will follow in the Old Lusk Cemetery. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service.

Mr. Mosley passed Saturday, July 24, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his family and friends. He was born September 30, 1944, in Mobile, Alabama, to Alman Artis and Minnie Katherine Abston Mosley. He was oldest of three boys. Mr. Mosley married the love of his life, Beatrice, on August 1, 1964. For 56 years, they built a family together. Mr. Mosley along with his brother owned and operated Mosley Brother Construction where he worked as a carpenter. He was a faithful member of his beloved church, Lusk Assembly of God. Above all else, Mr. Mosley, loved his family especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Wanda Beatrice Mosley; son, Mike Mosley (Joan);

6 grandchildren, Katelyn Hubbard (Erick), Colby Mosley ( Mary Jacob), Hayden Mosley, Hannah Sutton ( Chess); Hillary Finney, and Harley Loper; 7 Great-Grandchildren; brother, Horace Mosley (Gayle); brother, Norris “Baby” Mosley (Doris); a host of

in-laws, nieces, and nephews; and many other friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alman Artis and Minnie Katherine Abston Mosley.

Pallbearers include Terry Mosley, Lorrell Covington, Andy Anderson, Jay Jimerson

Troy Anderson, Donnie Jimmerson, and Jeff Mosley.

Honorary Pallbearers include Ike Jimmerson, Shane Jackson, Randy Mosley, Pedro “Judge” Scurlock, Bart Thompson, Ronald Martin, Doug Brewer, Bobby Taylor and

all the Men of Lusk Assembly of God.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Homestead Hospice, Dr. Katherine Hensleigh, and Amy Fagan for going above and beyond with care for our “Poppa”.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Old Lusk Cemetery Maintenance fund at Attn: Old Lusk Cemetery Committee, 265 Wisdom Road, Gilbertown, Al 36908.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.