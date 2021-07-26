Advertisement

Jasper County inmate dies after suicide attempt in cell Saturday

Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson also said video footage from the jail shows that the inmate was the only person in his cell at the time.(Source: Raycom images)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into an inmate’s death at the Jasper County Jail.

According to Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson, the inmate died after an apparent suicide Saturday.

Johnson says a guard made the discovery around 2:20 p.m.

The inmate, Kevin McDonald, 42, still had a pulse and was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel where he later died.

Johnson also said video footage from the jail shows that the inmate was the only person in his cell at the time.

An investigation is still ongoing at this time.

