Jenkins Barber Shop celebrates 60 years of cutting hair in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Jenkins Barber Shop became a home away from home for many customers for over 60 years in Meridian. Calvin Jenkins, the owner of the shop, was honored by family and friends after 60 years of cutting hair.

Jenkins received a proclamation signed by Mayor Jimmie Smith of his service in the community at the Boys and Girls Club in Meridian.

Jenkins has provided his community with haircuts since 1962. He opened Jenkins Barber Shop in 1975 location on 5th street. 83-year-old Jenkins said that it was time to put down his scissors after 60 years of impacting the barber community.

Jenkins has passed his barber skills to his son Kevin Jenkins Sr. to continue his legacy.

“If you come into the city mentioning any barbershop, the first thing they are going to say is old Jenkins barbershop. My dad has grind here for years. He is that guy. The message that I would send out to my dad is, keep doing what you’re doing. You are a special guy. You have been the best father, granddad, great-granddad, and Pastor,” said Kevin Jenkins.

Kevin Jenkins was also honored for his 40-year service to the barber community.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.