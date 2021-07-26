Advertisement

Mac Barnes up for prestigious national honor

(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lamar football coach Mac Barnes is attending the National Coaches Clinic this week in Lincoln, Nebraska where he is one of eight finalists for national coach of the year honors.

Coach Barnes will also conduct a clinic and be part of another as a panel member.

In a coaching career that spans over four decades, Barnes has won numerous state championships at Lamar and Meridian High and was inducted into the 2020 Fellowship of Christian Athletes Hall of Fame.

