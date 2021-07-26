MCM-Meridian celebrates Christmas in July

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Children’s Museum in Meridian celebrated Christmas in July Monday.

As part of the museum’s Magic Monday’s, kids were able to go bike riding with Heart and Sole Cycle and Fitness, make Christmas-themed arts and crafts, and visit with Santa.

“We do our Magic Monday’s, so that people who cannot typically come to the museum on our open days can come in,” said Clair Huff, the director of education and programming at MCM-Meridian. “We will also have Magic Monday’s throughout the school year when our schools are closed, and those will be announced and will be on our website.”

The Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services was also at the event to give out 300 bike helmets. One of the department’s main goals is to prevent brain injuries.

“Falls continue to be a leading cause of traumatic brain injuries in our state, so this bike helmet safety giveaway is really, really a big part of what we do,” said Allison Lowther, the TBI/SCI Trust Fund coordinator for MDRS.

The museum is also collecting admission donations for children at the Mountain View Village housing community during the rest of this week.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.