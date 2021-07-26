Advertisement

MCM-Meridian celebrates Christmas in July

Christmas in July
Christmas in July(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Children’s Museum in Meridian celebrated Christmas in July Monday.

As part of the museum’s Magic Monday’s, kids were able to go bike riding with Heart and Sole Cycle and Fitness, make Christmas-themed arts and crafts, and visit with Santa.

“We do our Magic Monday’s, so that people who cannot typically come to the museum on our open days can come in,” said Clair Huff, the director of education and programming at MCM-Meridian. “We will also have Magic Monday’s throughout the school year when our schools are closed, and those will be announced and will be on our website.”

The Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services was also at the event to give out 300 bike helmets. One of the department’s main goals is to prevent brain injuries.

“Falls continue to be a leading cause of traumatic brain injuries in our state, so this bike helmet safety giveaway is really, really a big part of what we do,” said Allison Lowther, the TBI/SCI Trust Fund coordinator for MDRS.

The museum is also collecting admission donations for children at the Mountain View Village housing community during the rest of this week.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A retired army veteran was found dead Saturday morning on Mosby Road in Meridian.
Retired army veteran found dead in Meridian
Police responded to a call of a black male robbing the Exxon on Airport Blvd.
Man robs local gas station
Christina Danford named DYW of MS 2022
Forrest County’s Christina Danford named DYW of Mississippi 2022
Coatopa woman dead after single car crash
Alachua County parent preparing for school year encourages masks in classrooms
Health officials recommending everyone wear masks in solidarity

Latest News

The “2021 Mississippi Sales Tax Holiday” opens a minute past midnight Friday and closes at...
Sales tax holiday on school clothes and supplies set for Friday, Saturday
Hardee's on Frontage road gives back to vets
Hardee’s gives free breakfast to veterans
President Joe Biden praises the bipartisanship that led to the passage of the Americans with...
Biden, Harris praises Americans with Disabilities Act on anniversary
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) prepares to throw a pass against Oklahoma during the second...
With eye on SEC, Oklahoma, Texas move toward leaving Big 12