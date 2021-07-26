The Meridian Arts Museum held annual art showcase

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Arts Museum held an exhibit where they showcased several arts and crafts work of 130 plus students for their summer classes.

The museum held its annual art showcase that has been around for decades to help explore young minds into the world of arts.

K-12 graders showed off their painting and drawing skills to their families as well as peers. Organizers said that this has been a successful summer for the program.

“We have been doing arts education in the summer for our children since we were made as a museum 51 years ago. It is one of the largest programs I have been a part of in 12 years. When I walked in here to see the mass of the work, I was amazed by the color explosion,” said the Meridian Arts Museum education director Marsha Iverson.

Organizers said that they offer after school program for 12 weeks during the fall and spring. You can visit their website to learn more.

