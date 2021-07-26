Meridian hotels hiring to fill jobs

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Threefoot Hotel and Fairfield Inn by Marriott are hiring and could have the job for you.

A job fair is set for Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the MSU Riley Center Studio Theatre. Use the 6th Street entrance.

The hotels are accepting applications for front desk jobs, housekeeping, restaurant, maintenance and sales coordinator. If you can’t attend, you may email your resume to meridianhoteljobs@gmail.com.

