Meridian hotels hiring to fill jobs

The Threefoot Hotel and Fairfield Inn by Marriott are hosting a job fair Thursday, July 29.
The Threefoot Hotel and Fairfield Inn by Marriott are hosting a job fair Thursday, July 29.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Threefoot Hotel and Fairfield Inn by Marriott are hiring and could have the job for you.

A job fair is set for Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the MSU Riley Center Studio Theatre. Use the 6th Street entrance.

The hotels are accepting applications for front desk jobs, housekeeping, restaurant, maintenance and sales coordinator. If you can’t attend, you may email your resume to meridianhoteljobs@gmail.com.

