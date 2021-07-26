Advertisement

Miss. Association of Educators calls on gov. to mandate masks in schools

(WBRC)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Association of Educators President Erica Jones is calling for masks in schools this fall.

Jones shared a message on Facebook asking Governor Tate Reeves to institute a mask mandate for everyone inside schools.

She refers to the rise of the Delta variant and the state’s low vaccination rate for the reasons behind the need for masks.

“While we hoped the 2021-22 school year would look a lot more like what we were used to than what we’ve been forced to become accustomed to, we believe it is in the best interest of public school students, educators and their families that a statewide K-12 mask mandate be issued as soon as possible,” Jones said.

Earlier this month, in a statement from his press secretary, Reeves announced his intention to not mandate masks in schools.

“Governor Reeves has no intention of requiring students or staff to wear masks when they’re in school this Fall (sic),” Reeves’ press secretary, Bailey Martin, said in an email to WLBT.

This comes as health officials continue to issue stern warnings about COVID-19 due to the more contagious nature of the Delta variant.

Last week, Mississippi State Department of Health recommended people with immunocompromised conditions get a booster shot.

Mississippi ranks near the bottom of the country in vaccination rate, as one of two states (Alabama) with less than 35 percent of the population fully vaccinated, per CDC data.

