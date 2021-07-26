Advertisement

Mississippi attorney named head of National Bar Association

Carlos Moore
Carlos Moore(WLOX)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 26, 2021
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi attorney Carlos E. Moore was selected as the next president of the National Bar Association.

Moore will be sworn in as the 79th president on Tuesday. He’s the first Mississippian to take the role.

Moore is currently the managing partner of The Cochran Firm - Mississippi Delta in Grenada.

He will be sworn in with a service at Capital Club Jackson on Tuesday.

