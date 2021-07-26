Mississippi State’s national championship trophy is going on tour

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State’s 2021 baseball national championship trophy will hit the road for a tour of the state, including a Wednesday afternoon stop at the Neshoba County Fair.

Bulldog fans will have a chance to see the national championship trophy in person at various stops from Tuesday, July 27 through Tuesday, August 3.

Free commemorative national championship posters will be available at all national championship trophy tour stops.

National Title Trophy Tour Schedule: Tuesday, July 27

Courtesy Ford (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.) 6393 Hwy 98 West, Hattiesburg

Margaritaville Resort Biloxi (4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.) 195 Beach Blvd,. Biloxi

Wednesday, July 28

George County Multi-Purpose Building (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.) 11203 Old Hwy 63, Lucedale

The Neshoba County Fair (4 p.m. – 6 p.m.) County Road 147, Philadelphia

Thursday, July 29

Kirk Brothers Ford of Vicksburg (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.) 2431 N Frontage Road, Vicksburg

Mississippi Trade Mart Center (5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.) 1200 Mississippi Street, Jackson

Saturday, July 31 Northpoint Christian School (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.) 7400 Getwell Road, Southaven

The Alluvian Hotel – Delta Room (4 p.m. – 6 p.m.) 318 Howard Street, Greenwood

Tuesday, August 3

Greater Starkville Development Partnership (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.) 200 E Main Street, Starkville

Metro Ford Auto Sales (4 p.m. – 6 p.m.) 1000 Barnes Crossing Road, Tupelo

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.