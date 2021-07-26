More of the Same with High Heat and Possible Storms

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It’s going to be more of the same this week as hot and muggy weather continues. Heat indices will reach the low 100s during the heat of the afternoon. So, make sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you plan to do anything strenuous.

There will be some rain relief this afternoon, but not everyone will receive it. However, if you do, expect downpours with a quick .25″ - .50″ possible due to the slow movement of storms.

LOOKING AHEAD

Most of this week will be a wash, rinse, repeat forecast. However, the rain chances will taper-off a bit by the end of the week but temps will climb. An upper level High will have a little more influence our weather, and it’ll lead to less rain but hotter temps. Highs will reach the Mid 90s with heat indices possibly reaching Heat Advisory Range. So, stay tuned for updates.

