Advertisement

More of the Same with High Heat and Possible Storms

Hot and Humid Monday
Hot and Humid Monday(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It’s going to be more of the same this week as hot and muggy weather continues. Heat indices will reach the low 100s during the heat of the afternoon. So, make sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you plan to do anything strenuous.

There will be some rain relief this afternoon, but not everyone will receive it. However, if you do, expect downpours with a quick .25″ - .50″ possible due to the slow movement of storms.

LOOKING AHEAD

Most of this week will be a wash, rinse, repeat forecast. However, the rain chances will taper-off a bit by the end of the week but temps will climb. An upper level High will have a little more influence our weather, and it’ll lead to less rain but hotter temps. Highs will reach the Mid 90s with heat indices possibly reaching Heat Advisory Range. So, stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A retired army veteran was found dead Saturday morning on Mosby Road in Meridian.
Retired army veteran found dead in Meridian
Police responded to a call of a black male robbing the Exxon on Airport Blvd.
Man robs local gas station
Christina Danford named DYW of MS 2022
Forrest County’s Christina Danford named DYW of Mississippi 2022
Coatopa woman dead after single car crash
Alachua County parent preparing for school year encourages masks in classrooms
Health officials recommending everyone wear masks in solidarity

Latest News

Weather - July 25, 2021
Weather - July 25, 2021
Hot weather for the start of the week
Summer kicks into full gear for the beginning of the work week
Scorching weather
Scorching temperatures remain for the beginning of the work week
Dangerous heat
Dangerous heat in store for the weekend