MSDH: More than 3,600 new COVID-19 cases reported over weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

JACKSON, Miss. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Monday that more than 3,600 new COVID-19 cases had been reported over the weekend.

MSDH said Monday that 3,608 new coronavirus cases had been reported, along with six new deaths across the state.

Two deaths were reported between July 21 and July 22. Another four deaths were discovered during a search of death certificates between June 8 and July 17.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 336,788 and 7,508, respectively.

In the east Mississippi counties, 17,305 COVID-19 cases and 596 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Clarke: 1832 cases, 80 deaths

Kemper 1012 cases, 29 deaths

Lauderdale 7662 cases, 243 deaths

Neshoba 4216 cases, 180 deaths

Newton 2583 cases, 64 deaths

MSDH also reported 315,209 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to MSDH, 2,125,316 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,020,362 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state.

To date, 2,969,361 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

