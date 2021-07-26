Advertisement

Multi-car crash closes I-59 North in Greene County, Ala.

The northbound lanes if I-59 in Greene County, Ala., were closed Monday afternoon because of a...
The northbound lanes if I-59 in Greene County, Ala., were closed Monday afternoon because of a multi-car crash.(WCAX)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers are currently on the scene of a multi-car crash on Interstate 59 near the 37 mile marker in Greene County.

The northbound lanes will remained closed for an undetermined amount of time.

ALEA is asking everyone to avoid this area until the road can be cleared and seek an alternate route.
The Alabama Department of Transportation is on scene assisting with traffic redirection.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the crash site.

Newscenter 11 will provide more updates once they become available to us.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A retired army veteran was found dead Saturday morning on Mosby Road in Meridian.
Retired army veteran found dead in Meridian
Police responded to a call of a black male robbing the Exxon on Airport Blvd.
Man robs local gas station
Christina Danford named DYW of MS 2022
Forrest County’s Christina Danford named DYW of Mississippi 2022
Coatopa woman dead after single car crash
Alachua County parent preparing for school year encourages masks in classrooms
Health officials recommending everyone wear masks in solidarity

Latest News

Body found floating in private pond on Pine Springs Rd.
Body found in pond in Lauderdale Co.
The owner of Argosy in Atlanta made the decision earlier this week, posting on the doors and...
Restaurant requires vaccines for customers in Georgia
USDA announces $16.6M in grants for veteran farmers, ranchers
Mississippi ABLE Program
August is ABLE to Save Month