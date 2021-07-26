Multi-car crash closes I-59 North in Greene County, Ala.

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers are currently on the scene of a multi-car crash on Interstate 59 near the 37 mile marker in Greene County.

The northbound lanes will remained closed for an undetermined amount of time.

ALEA is asking everyone to avoid this area until the road can be cleared and seek an alternate route. The Alabama Department of Transportation is on scene assisting with traffic redirection.



ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the crash site.



Newscenter 11 will provide more updates once they become available to us.

