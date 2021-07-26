Storms increase on Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Several times, I’ve said “a low chance for rain is not no chance for rain.” And there’s a reason I have held a 20% rain chance in our forecast.

High pressure aloft is centered over Colorado and Wyoming. Within the clockwise wind flow of that high pressure, small low pressure swirls can track around the outer edge. This happens often, so I’ve left that small chance for rain in the forecast. Now we see one of these low pressure swirls heading in our directions. That means the chance for rain is coming up for Tuesday and early Wednesday. The high pressure ridge will expand over the top of us on Thursday and Friday, so that will set us up for a drier and much hotter end to this week.

Here’s what all of that means....

Tonight will be mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible this evening, then showers and storms can increase after about midnight. The storms may wake you, but they should clear by the Tuesday morning drive. The morning low temperature will be near 75 degrees. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms can be heavy. In between the storms, we can be hot. The high temperature will be near 94 degrees.

Some showers and storms are possible again on Wednesday, but Thursday and Friday will be over drier and warmer. High temperatures will step up to the upper 90s. Heat index values could top 105 degrees. The hot and overall dry weather will last through the weekend.

