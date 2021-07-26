Summer kicks into full gear for the beginning of the work week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dangerous heat will stick around for the beginning of the work week. Temperatures will rise into the mid 90′s for Monday with scattered rain making its way in by the afternoon. We cool off into the mid 70′s overnight into Tuesday, where the scene will be very similar to Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid 90′s and Feels Like temperatures will reach into the triple digits. Rain chances climb back up for Tuesday through Friday with the greatest chances of rain coming in the afternoons. Not all of us will get the rain, but consider yourself lucky if you do as it will drop your temperatures. The heat will stay with us through the next 7 days with highs in the mid 90′s and lows in the mid 70′s.

