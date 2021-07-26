Advertisement

USDA announces $16.6M in grants for veteran farmers, ranchers

(kfyr)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Federal relief is available for disadvantaged and veteran farmers and ranchers in Mississippi.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday approximately $16.6 million in available funding to community-based and nonprofit organizations, institutions of higher education, and Tribal entities that help socially disadvantaged and veteran farmers and ranchers own and operate successful farms.

Funding is possible through the USDA’s outreach and assistance for socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers and veteran farmers and ranchers program. It’s also known as the 2501 program.

“USDA is committed to removing barriers to access,” said Dr. Lisa Ramirez, director of the USDA Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement. “The 2501 program helps connect historically disadvantaged groups with USDA financing and programming.”

The 2014 Farm Bill expanded the program to include assistance to veteran farmers and ranchers. The 2018 Farm Bill increased mandatory funding for the program through the fiscal year 2023.

With 2501 program grants, nonprofits, institutions of higher education and federally recognized Indian Tribes can support socially disadvantaged and veteran farmers and ranchers through education, training, farming demonstrations, and conferences on farming and agribusiness, and by increasing access to USDA’s programs and services.

Eligible 2501 applicants include not-for-profit organizations, community-based organizations, and a range of higher education institutions serving African American, American Indian, Alaska Native, Hispanic, Asian, and Pacific Islander communities.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A retired army veteran was found dead Saturday morning on Mosby Road in Meridian.
Retired army veteran found dead in Meridian
Police responded to a call of a black male robbing the Exxon on Airport Blvd.
Man robs local gas station
Christina Danford named DYW of MS 2022
Forrest County’s Christina Danford named DYW of Mississippi 2022
Coatopa woman dead after single car crash
Body found floating in private pond on Pine Springs Rd.
Body found in pond in Lauderdale Co.

Latest News

Mississippi State’s 2021 baseball national championship trophy will hit the road for a tour of...
Mississippi State’s national championship trophy is going on tour
The northbound lanes if I-59 in Greene County, Ala., were closed Monday afternoon because of a...
Multi-car crash closes I-59 North in Greene County, Ala.
Body found floating in private pond on Pine Springs Rd.
Body found in pond in Lauderdale Co.
The owner of Argosy in Atlanta made the decision earlier this week, posting on the doors and...
Restaurant requires vaccines for customers in Georgia