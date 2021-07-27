City of Meridian Arrest Report July 27, 2021
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|CHRISTOPHER E NICHOLSON
|2001
|5431 33RD PL MERIDIAN, MS
|CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
|AMANDA MCDANIEL
|1992
|2906 OAK DR MERIDIAN, MS
|STALKING
|DESIREE MCDANIEL
|1989
|2906 OAK DR MERIDIAN, MS
|STALKING
|SANDY JENKINS
|1976
|2906 OAK DR MERIDIAN, MS
|STALKING
|SHANE JENKINS
|2003
|2906 OAK DR MERIDIAN, MS
|STALKING
DISTURBANCE OF A FAMILY
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 26, 2021, at 6:00 AM to July 27, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:45 PM on July 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1800 block of 11th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.