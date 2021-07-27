NameBirth YearAddressCharge
CHRISTOPHER E NICHOLSON20015431 33RD PL MERIDIAN, MSCARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
AMANDA MCDANIEL19922906 OAK DR MERIDIAN, MSSTALKING
DESIREE MCDANIEL19892906 OAK DR MERIDIAN, MSSTALKING
SANDY JENKINS19762906 OAK DR MERIDIAN, MSSTALKING
SHANE JENKINS20032906 OAK DR MERIDIAN, MSSTALKING
DISTURBANCE OF A FAMILY
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 26, 2021, at 6:00 AM to July 27, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:45 PM on July 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1800 block of 11th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.