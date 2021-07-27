Advertisement

Country Music Trail marker unveiled at Neshoba County Fair

The Country Music Trail Commission recognized the Neshoba County Fair with a marker on the...
The Country Music Trail Commission recognized the Neshoba County Fair with a marker on the Country Music Trail.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Country Music Trail Commission recognized the Neshoba County Fair with a marker on the Country Music Trail.

“The Neshoba County Fair is one of Mississippi’s great contributions to the history of country music. This 36th marker on the Country Music Trail recognizes that history and the many artists who have been a part of that tradition,” said Visit Mississippi Director Craig Ray.

Along with Ray, speakers at the event included state Rep. Scott Bounds and Sen. Jenifer Branning, who represent Neshoba County and the surrounding area. Also in attendance were country music artists Michael Hardy and Philadelphia native Marty Stuart.

The Neshoba County Fair began as an agricultural showcase in 1889. Over the years the event has become a destination for politicians and entertainers at what is known as “Mississippi’s Giant Houseparty.”

The commission also recently presented a marker to the Choctaw Indian Fair during its closing ceremony.
“The Choctaw Indian Fair is a longstanding tradition in Mississippi, and some of country music’s most famous artists have played here. This marker is a symbol of the contributions the fair has made to country music in Mississippi,” said Ray.
The fair began in 1949 and formerly was known as the Green Corn Festival. It showcases the cultural traditions of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, including food, arts and crafts, stick ball and the Choctaw Indian Princess Pageant.

