COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,291 new cases, 15 new deaths
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,291 new COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths and 81 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.
Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 12 and older. So far, over 2.1 million doses have been administered in the state, with over 1 million people fully vaccinated. Find the latest state and county-by-county vaccination numbers here.
Here’s a snapshot of the case numbers and deaths in east central Mississippi counties:
|County
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|LTC Facility Cases
|LTC Facility Deaths
|Clarke
|1844
|80
|123
|31
|Kemper
|1014
|29
|44
|9
|Lauderdale
|7684
|243
|449
|101
|Neshoba
|4232
|181
|207
|59
|Newton
|2589
|64
|87
|15
|Wayne
|2746
|43
|71
|11
MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
