COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,291 new cases, 15 new deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,291 new COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths and 81 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.

Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 12 and older. So far, over 2.1 million doses have been administered in the state, with over 1 million people fully vaccinated. Find the latest state and county-by-county vaccination numbers here.

Here’s a snapshot of the case numbers and deaths in east central Mississippi counties:

County Total Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 1844 80 123 31 Kemper 1014 29 44 9 Lauderdale 7684 243 449 101 Neshoba 4232 181 207 59 Newton 2589 64 87 15 Wayne 2746 43 71 11

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

