Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,291 new cases, 15 new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,291 new COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths and...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,291 new COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths and 81 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.(CDC)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,291 new COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths and 81 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.

Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 12 and older. So far, over 2.1 million doses have been administered in the state, with over 1 million people fully vaccinated. Find the latest state and county-by-county vaccination numbers here.

Here’s a snapshot of the case numbers and deaths in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyTotal CasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke18448012331
Kemper101429449
Lauderdale7684243449101
Neshoba423218120759
Newton2589648715
Wayne2746437111

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found floating in private pond on Pine Springs Rd.
Body found in pond in Lauderdale Co.
A multi-car crash on Interstate 59 near the 37 mile marker in Greene County, Ala., Monday shut...
Multi-car crash kills two people from Sumter County
One person is dead after an alleged altercation in Meridian.
Meridian man shot and killed, suspect claims self-defense
An arrest has been made in a case that involves robbery, shots fired, attempted carjacking and...
Exxon robbery suspect in custody
The Threefoot Hotel and Fairfield Inn by Marriott are hosting a job fair Thursday, July 29.
Meridian hotels hiring to fill jobs

Latest News

A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC expected to backpedal on some masking guidelines
The project, Graduating a Healthcare Workforce, will be implemented in its first year through...
7 Miss. schools to receive $645K grant to impact nursing majors
Garth Brooks is offering vaccinations at his concert in Kansas City, Mo.
Garth Brooks to offer vaccines at his Kansas City concert
COVID-19 is running rampant in Florida.
Unvaccinated people are suffering inside a Fla. hospital