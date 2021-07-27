Advertisement

Dobbs: Some Mississippi ICU capacity ‘extinguished’ by COVID

Jniya Tallie, a graduate assistant with the Jackson State women's basketball team, left, speaks...
Jniya Tallie, a graduate assistant with the Jackson State women's basketball team, left, speaks with Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center nurse Maggie Bass, right after receiving her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at an open COVID-19 vaccination site sponsored by the university and the medical center in the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium at Jackson State University in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, says intensive care units are filling up in some hospitals and COVID-19 outbreaks are expanding in nursing homes.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has been out of state several days and has made few public statements about the pandemic, even as Republican governors in Arkansas and Alabama have been outspoken in promoting vaccination.

Reeves posted Friday on Twitter that the risks of not getting the COVID-19 vaccination are greater than the risks of getting it. Reeves was in Colorado last week for a Republican governors’ meeting. He has been in Florida in recent days.

