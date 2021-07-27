Advertisement

Donald Fontan

Donald Fontan
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021
Graveside services for Donald Ray Fontan will be Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 11:00, at the Mississippi Veterans Cemetery in Newton, MS. Brother Tommy Miller will be officiating. Stephens Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with his arrangements.

Mr. Fontan was a proud veteran, having served in The U.S. Army.  He had a very caring heart, always helping others in time of need. He also loved to cook and play the guitar.

Mr. Fontan is survived his children Adrian Fontan and Vickie Creel, along with one brother Ricky Fontan and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents William and Elaine Fontan and his siblings Billie Jean Fontan, Helen Fontan, Edward Earl Fontan, Charles Raymond Fontan, and Jeanette Fontan.

