Exxon robbery suspect in custody

An arrest has been made in a case that involves robbery, shots fired, attempted carjacking and holding a woman against her will(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An arrest has been made in a case that involves robbery, shots fired, attempted carjacking, and holding a woman against her will.

The suspect was arrested on July 24th after an extensive manhunt.

He has not officially been charged because police didn’t find out who he was until Monday. He had given officers a series of fake names.

Police said the suspect then went to the Exxon gas station on Airport Blvd. He pretended to buy some items but ended up stealing the clerk’s gun behind the counter.

An investigator heard gunshots when he arrived at the store.

“From what we can gather that was the suspects’ way of saying don’t chase after me I have a weapon. So, he didn’t. What he did was make sure the clerk was ok, which she was. She wasn’t harmed in any way.  We ended up gaining information later on that he was trying to take a vehicle from a person. And in the midst of trying to take that vehicle, an assault ensued held the woman hostage when patrol got there. He led patrol on a foot chase, and they ended up capturing him,” said Meridian Police Department Detective, Rochester Anderson.

Police said they were able to identify the suspects’ real name through face recognition software.

